Stop looking for Cyber Monday laptop deals: this Dell XPS 13 offer is all you need

Cyber Monday may have just taken Black Friday's crown for best all-rounder laptop deal. Right now Dell is offering a massive $320 off the XPS 13 Touch, down from $1,049.99 to just $729.99.

This is a seriously lovely laptop. The Dell XPS 13 Touch runs Windows 11, and has a 11th Gen, i5 Intel Core. It's plenty capable too, with 8GB RAM and 256GB SSD, and a zippy Intel® Iris® Xe Graphics card. We're not joking when we call it an allrounder superstar.

We've previously seen some solid laptop deals during Black Friday, but this Cyber Monday deal is the one to watch right now. We've also found the best UK deal on the Dell XPS 13, below, and if you're looking for more deals, check out our Cyber Monday 2021 page.

The best Dell XPS 13 Cyber Monday deal: US

$1,049.99 Dell XPS 13 Touch: $1,049.99 $729.99 at Dell

Save $320: This is a huge saving on one of our favourite laptops. Get $320 off the Dell XPS 13 Touch model, with 8GB of RAM, and 256GB of SSD storage.



The best Dell XPS 13 Cyber Monday deal: UK

£1,149 Dell XPS 13: £1,149 £999 at Dell

Save £150: This is our pick of the current XPS 13 deals in the UK. It runs Windows 11, has an 11th Gen i5 core, and 8GB RAM and a sizeable 512GB SSD. It's a great allrounder laptop from one of our favourite ranges.



Not in the US or UK? Here are the best Dell XPS deals in your area...

