This Dell XPS 15 deal saves you $810 (but it runs out today)

Right now is a great time for professional creatives to make the most of early Black Friday laptop deals, and the biggest and best saving that we've found so far is this Dell XPS 15 deal - down from $2,799 to $1,989, saving you $810.

This high-end powerhouse of a laptop was released in 2020 and is aimed at the creative professional, such as video or photo editors, who want to replace their desktop with a portable solution. It boasts a serious 10th Gen, i9 Intel core, a gamer-friendly NVIDIA GeForce GTX 16 series graphics card, plus 32GB RAM and 1TB SSD. Add to that a 15.6-inch UHD+ (3,840 x 2,400) LCD display, and you have a perfect laptop for work and play.

If that price is still too high for you, Dell are currently offering another Black Friday saving on a lower spec XPS 15 iteration, detailed below. Want to get a broader idea of the best Black Friday laptop deals? We've got you covered. And also have a look at our top pick of the best Black Friday 2021 deals right now.

Dell XPS 15 (2020): $2,799.99 Dell XPS 15 (2020): $2,799.99 $1,989 at Dell

Save $810: This is the biggest saving on the Dell XPS 15 that we've seen this year, and it stands up to any Black Friday deal we saw last year on the popular laptop make. If you don't need the high check out the deal below.



Dell XPS 15 (2020): $2,199 Dell XPS 15 (2020): $2,199 $1,665 at Dell

Save $534: Want something more affordable, but still super powerful? You can get the i7, 16GB RAM and 512GB SSD version of the Dell XPS 15 and save $534 right now at Dell. Still a great laptop, still a massive saving.



