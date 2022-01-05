The best Dell XPS 13 (9310) deals and prices in January

On this page you will find the very best Dell XPS 13 (9310) deals available. Dell has been producing the massively popular Dell XPS 13 for a few years now, and they've made the best yet with the latest model, the Dell XPS 13 (9310) - we love it, as you can see from our Dell XPS 13 review. It's a stunning, compact and powerful laptop for the majority of user cases. And with it's bigger brothers, the Dell XPS 15 and XPS 17, catering for the more business and professional market, the XPS 13 can also enjoy a decent discount now and again (especially direct from the Dell online store).

On this page we put together the best Dell XPS 13 models that you can currently get. As you can see below, even thought the Dell XPS 13 (9310) is the most recent release, its price is still competitive to the older Dell XPS models, so in most cases, it makes more sense to buy the recent release with its new tech and design, for the money you're paying.

Below we've listed the very best prices of the recently released Dell XPS 13 (9310), and further down we highlight the slightly more expensive OLED screen option, then the Dell XPS 13 2-in-1 – the tablet/laptop hybrid version. There should be plenty of options for you to decide on the best Dell XPS 13 deal for you.

If you looking for more heavy duty laptops, check out our guide to the most powerful laptops, or if you're set on the more affordable, look at our page on the best student laptops out there.

The best Dell XPS 13 (9310) deals

The Dell XPS 13 (9310) is the most recent XPS 13 iteration to have been released. It came out in 2021. It's a premium notebook with enough under its hood to punch above its weight in the processing department. But it's meant to be an all-rounder, not a heavy duty workhorse (like the Dell XPS 15, for example). It's made to be taken around with you, it looks beautiful and packs some decent speakers too.

The entry level model Starts at $999/£898 with an 11th-gen i3, Intel Xe graphics, 8GB of RAM, and 256GB of SSD storage. It also boasts a 1920 x 1200 non-touch display with a 600-nit brightness, though as the configurations get more complex, the price goes up. Here are some of the best deals we can find on this model right now...

The best Dell XPS 13 OLED deals

There is also an OLED screen option when getting the 2021 Dell XPS 13 (9310). Of course, with this stunning screen, you're going to have to pay a little more, but the results are beautiful. Here are some of the best deals we can find on the Dell XPS 13 OLED...

The best Dell XPS 13 2-in-1 deals

Want a laptop, and also a tablet? The Dell XPS 13 2-in-1 offers all the design beauty and all the new features of the Dell XPS 13, but with a detachable keyboard, you can either use it as a laptop or as a tablet. This versatility will cost you a bit more than the standard XPS 13 (9310), but if you want both worlds, it's well worth the price...

