Discover the best design graduates this year

From the cover to the last page, Computer Arts magazine in championing new talent this issue – showcasing the winning entry of its cover competition, by Hazel Mason, with accompanying spot UV and pink Pantone to give the illustration and extra punch.

Inside, the team reveal their top picks of creative UK graduates that you should keep an eye on in 2019. They've scoured the UK for the very best, most original graphic designers and illustrators, and the results speak for themselves – the future of the creative industries is looking pretty healthy!

Elsewhere in the issue, explore five amazing examples of collaboration, from creating a book of poetry to producing an award-winning line of confectionary products. The mag also lifts the lid on the process behind two major new projects – the new redesign of Foilco. by Studio DBD and the new identity of The Syrup Company.

(Image credit: Clients)

Catch up with the irreverent Spanish creative duo Twee Muizen, and look at their genre-mashing work that spans massive murals to friendly taxidermy. SODA Studio open up their headquarters to show you how they blend architecture and design, and as ever there's loads of insight from the industry leaders inside. Get your copy now!

Image 1 of 4 SODA Studio opens their doors to us in the issue (Image credit: Clients) Image 2 of 4 The Spanish duo Twee Muizen mix art, fashion and design (Image credit: Clients) Image 3 of 4 Our monthly roundup of the finest creativity in the world (Image credit: Clients) Image 4 of 4 It's our sixth year in a row championing the rising stars of the creative industry (Image credit: Future)

Computer Arts is the world's best-selling design magazine, bursting at the seams with insight, inspiration, interviews and all the best new design projects. For all this delivered direct to your door each month, subscribe to Computer Arts. Right now you can save up to 59 per cent on a print subscription. Digital editions are also available.

Related articles: