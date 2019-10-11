Discover the hottest studios in the UK with Computer Arts

We profile the UK's best design studios in this special issue

When it comes to UK design studios, there are many 'best of' lists, but there's only one that the industry really cares about. Every year, Computer Arts magazine publishes its UK studio rankings, selected by a panel of industry professionals on the basis of who’s doing the greatest work each year.

Hitting the streets today, issue 298 of Computer Arts features profiles of all 30 winners of the 2019 rankings, and it's a must-read for anyone involved in the creative industries.

With a special wraparound cover created by Superunion, this special issue focuses on the 30 best UK studios leading the way in 2019, reveals some of the projects that have earned them this honour, and digs into what makes them tick.

And that's by no means all! Issue 298 of Computer Arts also contains a feature on what it takes to produce great packaging design for consumables, offering plenty of insight from the industry's leading practitioners.

You'll also find a fascinating, in-depth interview with one of New York's finest graphic artists, Erik Jones, who chats about his recent exhibitions, his approach to his mixed- media work, and how he overcame his fear of heights to create his first mural on the side of a building.

Elsewhere in the mag, you'll meet the creatives at Saffron who are, unusually, based around project, not location. Plus Design Bridge discuss its striking identity for the Financial Alliance for Women, and we learn how Found worked with whisky brand Ballantine’s to help launch three single malts.

In our comment and analysis section, Steele & Stovell’s Bekki Stovell urges us to get soulful with our brand work, and we discuss &Walsh’s versatile new identity; whether long-term client relationships need a best-before date; and what's the best music to listen to when you're designing.

All this, plus all the usual news features, reports, insights and visual inspiration from the creative industries adds up to a killer issue of Computer Arts, that you simply can't miss. Have a glance at what's inside below, and then grab your copy today.

You can take a deep dive into each of the 30 studios in the 2019 UK Studio Rankings:

Discover the secrets of packaging design:

See the latest and greatest new work from around the globe:

Meet New York artist Erik Jones:

And learn about Saffron, which is structured in a somewhat unusual way

