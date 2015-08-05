Download files for 3D World 212

To download the accompanying files for 3D World issue 212, simply click the link below each article and a zip file will automatically download the content to your Mac or PC.

Free! Pluralsight three-hour video course!

Learn how to texture game assets in this free tutorial from Pluralsight

We’ve partnered with leading online training website Pluralsight to offer an in-depth video course. In this Substance Designer tutorial, you’ll learn how to texture game assets using a spaceship as an example. As well as the video course you’ll also be able to download the resource files and textures to follow the training.

Artist showcase: Various

Download extra images, art and step-by-step tutorials for this issue's reader showcase projects.

Feature: Complex geometry modelling

Get closer to Laura Gallagher's modelling advice based on her work for Deus Ex: Mankind Divided by downloading her hi-res step-by-step screens.

Feature: The pro guide to textures

In issue 212 follow the award-winning artists tips and techniques to get more from Substance Designer, and download their hi-res screen grabs for details on their settings.

Tutorial: Create a game environment in Unreal Engine 4

Kimmo Kaunela shares his secrets for constructing, texturing and lighting an effective real-time environment. Follow his advice and see his settings by download the hi-res screens.

Tutorial: Understanding physically based rendering

Rafael Duffie shows you how to use Arnold for Maya to make images more accurate with image-based lighting. Download his step-by-step images to see his settings.

Tutorial: Speed up your texture workflow

Matt Corcoran reveals how to harness Quixel to quickly and easily texture your real-time game characters. Download his hi-res step-by-step images for more details.

Tutorial: Create a real-time building explosion for video games

Fabio M. Silva shows how to create a real-time explosion suited for video games using Unreal Engine 4. Download his step-by-step images to view his settings, and get the video process.

Tutorial: Sculpt embossed forms

Andrew Entwistle shows how to detail surface forms to a high level of fidelity using ZBrush. Follow his video process and download the assets to achieve the same results.

Tutorial: Get started in Amazon Lumberyard, Part 1

In the first part of her game creation series, Cirstyn Bech-Yagher reveals her tips for getting started in Amazon’s game engine. Download her settings screens and follow along with the video process.

Artist Q&A: Various

Download the hi-res step-by-step images to follow this issue's Artist Q&A tutorials covering Maxwell Render, Cinema 4D, ZBrush and V-Ray.