Download files for 3D World 212

To download the accompanying files for 3D World issue 212, simply click the link below each article and a zip file will automatically download the content to your Mac or PC.
If you've missed this issue or other editions of 3D World, order a copy .
If you have any problems downloading this content, please email: .
Free! Pluralsight three-hour video course!
We’ve partnered with leading online training website Pluralsight to offer an in-depth video course. In this Substance Designer tutorial, you’ll learn how to texture game assets using a spaceship as an example. As well as the video course you’ll also be able to download the resource files and textures to follow the training.
- Download your files (287.2MB)
- Download video 1 (2.2MB)
- Download video 2 (34.2MB)
- Download video 3 (20.1MB)
- Download video 4 (27.3MB)
- Download video 5 (39.7MB)
- Download video 6 (30.3MB)
- Download video 7 (32.9MB)
- Download video 8 (38.3MB)
- Download video 9 (45.3MB)
- Download video 10 (33.4MB)
- Download video 11 (35.5MB)
- Download video 12 (29.7MB)
- Download video 13 (23.3MB)
- Download video 14 (25.9MB)
- Download video 15 (34.9MB)
- Download video 16 (35.6MB)
- Download video 17 (25.5MB)
- Download video 18 (24.8MB)
- Download video 19 (44.1MB)
- Download video 20 (44.7MB)
- Download video 21 (39.9MB)
- Download video 22 (44.8MB)
- Download video 23 (49.1MB)
- Download video 24 (54.3MB)
- Download video 25 (19.4MB)
Artist showcase: Various
Download extra images, art and step-by-step tutorials for this issue's reader showcase projects.
Feature: Complex geometry modelling
Get closer to Laura Gallagher's modelling advice based on her work for Deus Ex: Mankind Divided by downloading her hi-res step-by-step screens.
Feature: The pro guide to textures
In issue 212 follow the award-winning artists tips and techniques to get more from Substance Designer, and download their hi-res screen grabs for details on their settings.
Tutorial: Create a game environment in Unreal Engine 4
Kimmo Kaunela shares his secrets for constructing, texturing and lighting an effective real-time environment. Follow his advice and see his settings by download the hi-res screens.
Tutorial: Understanding physically based rendering
Rafael Duffie shows you how to use Arnold for Maya to make images more accurate with image-based lighting. Download his step-by-step images to see his settings.
Tutorial: Speed up your texture workflow
Matt Corcoran reveals how to harness Quixel to quickly and easily texture your real-time game characters. Download his hi-res step-by-step images for more details.
Tutorial: Create a real-time building explosion for video games
Fabio M. Silva shows how to create a real-time explosion suited for video games using Unreal Engine 4. Download his step-by-step images to view his settings, and get the video process.
Tutorial: Sculpt embossed forms
Andrew Entwistle shows how to detail surface forms to a high level of fidelity using ZBrush. Follow his video process and download the assets to achieve the same results.
Tutorial: Get started in Amazon Lumberyard, Part 1
In the first part of her game creation series, Cirstyn Bech-Yagher reveals her tips for getting started in Amazon’s game engine. Download her settings screens and follow along with the video process.
Artist Q&A: Various
Download the hi-res step-by-step images to follow this issue's Artist Q&A tutorials covering Maxwell Render, Cinema 4D, ZBrush and V-Ray.