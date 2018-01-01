Download files for 3D World 237

To download the accompanying files for 3D World issue 237, simply click the link below each article and a zip file will automatically download the content to your Mac or PC. If you've missed this issue or other editions of 3D World, order a copy.

Tutorial: Sculpting in C4D

Learn to sculpt in C4D

In this tutorial, from EJ Hassenfratz you will learn how to use Cinema 4D to create fantastically detailed motion graphics, using the voronoi fracture object.

Download the files here (1.8GB)

Tutorial: C4D VR

Get interactive with Cinema 4D

In this tutorial, from VR master Martin Nebelong, you'll learn how to incorporate Cinema 4D into your VR pipeline.

Download the files here (435MB)

Training: Q and A

Our panel solves your CG problems

In this issue our panel includes Ant Ward, Pietro Chiavaro and Maya Jermy

Download the files here (513MB)