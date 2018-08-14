Download files for 3D World 238

To download the accompanying files for 3D World issue 238, simply click the link below each article and a zip file will automatically download the content to your Mac or PC. If you've missed this issue or other editions of 3D World, order a copy.
If you have any problems downloading this content, please email: rob.redman@futurenet.com
Tutorial: Design Apocalyptic 3D garments
This guide will take you through the process of creating realistic clothing for your characters.
Download the files here (1.8GB)
Tutorial: Create a tracker in Apple Motion 5
Discover an easy-to-use MotionTracker in Apple’s Motion 5’s graphics software .
Download the files here.
Tutorial: Create and pose a fun character in ZBrush
Who says crocodiles can’t be ballerinas? Well, we’re about to make that dream come true with the power of ZBrush.
Download the files here.
Training: 3D Bootcamp
SurfaceSPREAD from Laubwerk is an affordable Cinema 4D plugin that offers a huge range of ways to add variety to a scene.
Download files here.
Training: Q and A
In this issue our panel includes Simon Edwards, Oscar Juarez and Pietro Chiovara.
Download the files here .