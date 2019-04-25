Dream job alert! Studio Ghibli is hiring

If you're on the lookout for a new job, and you can meet a pretty specific set of requirements, this vacancy at Studio Ghibli could be a dream opportunity. The Japanese animation film studio, which is known the world over for its masterpieces such as My Neighbour Totoro and Spirited Away, is looking for a digital painter to join its team.

We keep a keen eye out for impressive career opportunities here on Creative Bloq (we've even got a jobs board dedicated to the latest listings), but this one stands out from the crowd. Who wouldn't want to work for the studio that's created so many classic and beautiful films? If you've mastered how to draw manga characters, this could be the perfect next step in your career.

The successful candidate will find themselves working at the company's HQ in Japan, and can expect to be based there for at least a year and a half while the project in question is being completed. There's also a monthly salary outline of roughly 250,000 yen, that's around £1,750 or $2250.

Want to be in with a chance of being hired? You'll need to be over 20 and willing to relocate to Japan for the contract's start date of 1 October 2019. You'll also need to be able to speak Japanese and demonstrate your skills as a 2D animator. Admittedly, the language barrier could be bit of a hurdle for lots of talented hopefuls, but if you tick all the boxes, head over to the recruitment page.

Who knows, with any luck you could be seeing your digital handiwork on the big screen before too long. Fingers crossed!

Lead image via Studio Ghibli

