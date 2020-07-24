Durex compares face masks to condoms in hilarious ad

With face masks mandatory in UK shops from today, they're about to become an even more ubiquitous aspect of the new normal post-lockdown. Brands and advertisers have been featuring masks in all manner of clever and informative ads, but one of the most ingenious examples has come from a rather unexpected place.

In a simple but hilarious ad (below), condom manufacturer Durex has placed a face mask next to a condom packet, along with the respective phrases "going out," and "going in". At the top is a simple instruction: "Wear it to protect it". While we can't help out with prophylactics, we can certainly help you find a face mask – here's where to buy face masks in the UK, or how to make a face mask if you're feeling creative.

Whether you're going out or staying in, always remember to cover up. #StaySafe #OYS Durex Zambia A photo posted by @durexzambia on May 14, 2020 at 10:00pm PDT

Followers were clearly amused by the ad. "I love the brain behind this," one Facebook user declared, while others called it "very clever," and "good marketing skills". "This ad has given me life," one particularly ecstatic user replied. The ad was also recently shared on Reddit, where responses were a little more, er, Reddit: "I had no problem breathing in the one on the left, however, I almost killed myself trying to breathe in the second one." Nice.

Durex has been busy lately when it comes to advertising – the company recently unveiled a new, sex-positive rebrand, including a slick new logo and a delightfully named typeface, One Night Sans. Like many of the best print ads, Durex's face mask ad is playful yet important, encouraging safety both inside and outside the bedroom.

