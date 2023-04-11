Earth-shattering optical illusion leaves Twitter baffled

We've seen plenty of optical illusions here at Creative Bloq, and are well used to having our minds blown, boggled, bent, etc. – most often by things that appear to be moving but aren't. But just when we thought we were beyond surprise, here comes another to broaden our horizons.



Speaking of which, take a look at the below photo of a horizon. Except it doesn't look like a horizon, does it – it looks like the curve of the earth in space. Twitter users have had their minds blown by the snap, which, when rotated, takes on an entirely new context. (Looking for more inspiration? Check out the best optical illusions of all time).

This photo is (another) example of how optical illusions mess with your mind. First you see a picture of the Earth from space and then... pic.twitter.com/ilT3DngJJQApril 4, 2023 See more

Rotate the image, and it becomes clear (below) that you're looking at a rather blurry photo of a cityscape at sunset. "Wow, having the right perspective is everything," one Twitter user comments, while another adds, "Just wow. It took me a bit to see the real perspective."

(Image credit: Massimo on Twitter)

This is by no means the first earth-shattering optical illusion we've seen in recent months – last year the Hubble Space Telegraph showed us two universes having a little kiss.

