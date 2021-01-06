Kickstart your new year fitness with the best cheap exercise bike, now under $500

As 2021 starts in earnest, looking after your health and well-being is becoming the number one priority for everyone, creatives included. And for those wanting to get fighting fit for the year ahead, we've found a great deal on the popular Echelon Connect bike.

The Echelon Connect exercise bike combines quality and affordable price point, along with the motivation of connected fitness – and right now you can save $100 on the Echelon Connect bike, now just $497, over at Walmart. There's even 90 days of sports classes thrown into the deal, too.

With 32 manual resistance levels, this home exercise bike is adaptable to all fitness goals, and when working with the Echelon Fitness app, can monitor your performance and track your progress through 100 cycling classes.

Read on for more on this deal plus more great home exercise bike offers.

The best home exercise bike deals: US

Echelon Sport Connected Bike: $599 $497 at Walmart

Save $100: This 300 pound exercise bike comes with a 90-day free sport membership (worth $60), allowing you to connect straight away and use all the on-demand classes. Just connect to your tablet, and get on your bike!

Kudosale exercise bike: $524.98 $209.99 at Walmart

Save $314.99: If you're looking for a more budget, entry level exercise bike for your home with no frills, this Kudosale bike deal is for you. It features a LCD display with speed, distance, calorie and scan features, but there are no classes.

ProForm Carbon C10: $1,99.99 $899.99 at Dick's Sporting Goods

Save $1,100: This home exercise bike comes with a 10-inch Smart HD touchscreen display, and weighs in at a solid 250 pounds. It has 22 resistance levels to skip through, and displays speed, time, distance, calories burned, heart rate and resistance stats.

Not found what you wanted? Here are some other great deals on other exercise bikes, wherever you're located...

