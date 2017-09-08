Edit videos on your Mac with CameraBag Cinema

You know just how powerful your Mac is. It's time to harness that processing power to make incredible videos. CameraBag Cinema is an editing tool designed to make the most of the Mac's capabilities, and you can get this essential tool on sale now for 51% off the full retail price.

Could you imagine what it would be like to edit a blockbuster film right on your Mac? Working with CameraBag Cinema can give you a solid simulation of that experience. This stand-alone video editing software is capable of working with 4k footage, with professional features such as colour grading and film emulation.

It's packed with tools that will change the way you edit and interact with video, and just might help you go from amateur editor to professional cinematographer.

You can get CameraBag Cinema on sale for just $24 (approx £19) rather than $49. It’s a 51% saving off the retail price of a powerful video editor that will help add polish to your projects, so grab this deal today.

About Creative Bloq deals

This great deal comes courtesy of the Creative Bloq Deals store – a creative marketplace that's dedicated to ensuring you save money on the items that improve your design life.

We all like a special offer or two, particularly with creative tools and design assets often being eye-wateringly expensive. That's why the Creative Bloq Deals store is committed to bringing you useful deals, freebies and giveaways on design assets (logos, templates, icons, fonts, vectors and more), tutorials, e-learning, inspirational items, hardware and more.