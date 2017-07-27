Engage users with the UI and UX Design Bootcamp bundle

People don't just want useful services, they want ones that are intuitive and easy to use. Learn the keys to successful and engaging design with the courses in the UI and UX Design Bootcamp bundle. You can get them for 96% off the retail price .

The UI and UX Design Bootcamp is packed with more than 39 hours of amazing design training. This bundle, complete with courses from experts in the field, is an essential resource for anyone looking to learn the principles of engaging web design. No matter what you’re building or what platform you're working with, you’ll learn important concepts to help increase your user base and improve the functionality of your product.