Get a free Figma Pro subscription with our online UX design course

By Joseph Foley
published

A limited-time offer for new students joining UX Design Foundations.

Free Figma subscription offer with a UX design course
(Image credit: Future)

Are you a student looking to pursue a career in UX design? Our UX Design Foundations course is the ideal launchpad for your creative career and for a limited time only, we have a special sign up offer in partnership with Figma. Students who sign up to the course can benefit from a free Figma Pro membership worth $144.

Our course features an exceptional lineup of expert contributors from big brands and agencies, ensuring you learn from industry leaders with a wealth of experience. Modules are led by tutors from our course partners Parsons School of Design. This provides you with a comprehensive and well-rounded education, blending real-world industry insights and experiences with academic excellence.

Our certified course is designed to be fully remote, offering accessibility to students and professionals worldwide. No matter where you are, you can benefit from our comprehensive curriculum and make it work around your busy schedule.

Better still, for a limited time, we have a special offer in collaboration with Figma:

Enrol in our UX Design Foundations course now, and you'll receive a free Figma Pro membership. This includes both Figma Design and FigJam. Figma is the go-to software for UX and UI designers who want to create websites, apps and digital products. It's trusted by both global corporations and innovative startups, making digital design accessible to all.

Seize this time-limited opportunity and subscribe today to learn UX design from industry professionals and set yourself on the path to a successful design career. 

Enrol now

*This offer is valid for new students of the UX Design Foundations Course only, between the 1st of November and the 31st of December 2023. It grants new students a one-year membership to Figma professional only.

