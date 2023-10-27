Free webinar: An insider's guide to UX and UI with Figma

Creative Bloq is holding a free webinar with Figma to discuss the future of UI and UX design. We'll be sitting down with experts to unpick changes in the disciplines and how to approach UI and UX in today's climate.

The hour-long webinar will premier on Wednesday 1 November at 1pm UK time / 8am ET. You can sign up to attend the webinar live or access a recording, available for 24 hours after the event.

Register online now

What to expect

Meet the panelists for the Creative Bloq and Figma Insider's guide to UX and UI (Image credit: Future)

🌟 Design Insights: Explore the cutting-edge world of UI and UX design and discover the pivotal role of Figma in shaping modern design practices.

🌟 The Future of Design: Dive into the ever-evolving industry and understand where your role as a designer fits into the future.

🌟 Your Questions, Our Expertise: Have burning questions? You'll have the opportunity to submit your queries to our panel of professionals when you register.

Find out more and register here

Are you passionate about UX design and hungry to know more? Why not also consider signing up for our certified, online UX design course in collaboration with Parsons School of Design? Sign up here.