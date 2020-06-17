Go behind the scenes at Pixar in the new issue of 3D World

You may not have been able to get out and about recently but never fear, as the latest copy of 3D World is here! This issue is a spectacular one, as we take you behind the closed doors at Pixar. So grab your copy now to join us as we go to infinity and beyond...

Not only do we take you behind the scenes for an inside look at the making of Onward and a tour of the company and people behind Pixar's most-loved movies, but we give you the chance to learn from the masters.

Pixar artists are some of the best in the world and this issue will help you master new skills and get to grips with some of the industry's latest techniques and technologies – from using Houdini with USDs right through to learning to create sketch and paint style projects using Pixar's Renderman.

This is a rare opportunity to get this level of training and insight from one of the most inspirational studios in the world. Don't miss out!

You can get your copy in print from My Favourite Magazines, where you can also buy a digital or print subscription. You can also get a digital copy from many of your favourite digital providers, including Apple and Zinio.

Read more: