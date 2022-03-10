The new Facebook design is giving users the ick

We know what you're thinking, is anyone actually still using the Facebook desktop browser? Well, apparently so. Now the famous social media site has received a makeover, and users are struggling to navigate their way around the new page design.

Meta has given the site a new look by shifting all the navigation options into one place on the left-hand side of the page – and it's pretty damn confusing. Want to experience the horror for yourself? Check out our roundup of the best MacBook pro deals.

The navigation options have all been shifted to the left-hand side of the screen (Image credit: Stan Schroeder / Mashable)

If you hate the new layout, then don't panic. According to SocialMediaToday, only a select few users have received a desktop makeover as Facebook is still testing the design out. The last time Facebook had a refresh was back in 2020, so perhaps it's due for a makeover. Considering how disorientating users are finding the new update though, maybe it should be taken back to the drawing board.

In one of the screenshots posted by Twitter user Stan Schroeder, you can spot one of Facebook's pop-ups describing the update. The pop-up says, "We moved all your navigation options into one place. This change combines everything you need on Facebook – your profile, search, notifications, messages, and more".

We aren't keen on the new look (Image credit: Facebook )

It sounds as though the change is supposed to help make the website easier to navigate, but it looks like it's just perplexing people. One user on Twitter posted, "The FB design appeared for me too 2 days ago - it's very confusing," and another said, "Anyone else out there with this new Facebook design? Thinking of starting a support group".

We'll have to wait and see whether Facebook will start rolling out the new design to everyone, but in the meantime, we best make the most of the desktop we know how to use. If you'd like to give your browsing setup an upgrade, then why not treat yourself to one of the best 4K monitors.

