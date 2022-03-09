Think Mario's hat is red? Think again

Who doesn't love Mario? The Italian plumber is instantly recognisable across the globe and has become a staple in so many gamers' libraries. We all know what Mario looks like with his big moustache, blue dungarees and red hat, right? Well, forget everything you know, Mario's hat hasn't always been the colour you thought it was.

A user on Twitter has shared some pretty mind-boggling facts about everyone's favourite plumber. From game to game, Mario's cap has varied in colours but only once has he sported a 'Pure Red' hat.

The reddest that Mario's shirt and hat have ever been was in Super Mario 64, where they were the hex color FF0000, the purest red representable on a screen. All Mario sprites and models before and after this used various less pure shades of red. pic.twitter.com/BfPkZLrkCMMarch 8, 2022 See more

According to SupperMarioBroth (excellent Twitter name), the reddest Mario's hat has ever been was in the Super Mario 64 games. The plumber's hat and t-shirt is a shade of #FF0000 in the game, which is classed as the purest shade of red (see below)

The tweet also points out that there Mario's hat has nearly been shades of brown in the Super Mario Bros games. We're pretty baffled by the news, and it reminds us of when we discovered that Daisy is the only Super Mario princess with teeth or the horrors that lie under Toad's hat.

Mario's hat in Super Mario 64 had a Pure Red hat (Image credit: Google)

We think we might need to have a lie down just to mull this obscure trivia over.

