10 typeface trends you need to know in 2022

2022 is already shaping up to be an exciting year for art and design, what with the rise of the metaverse, NFTs and the resurrection of all things retro. But when it comes to creating your own work, it's always good to have a good understanding of what's trending so you can keep your work relevant and desirable.

Monotype has revealed the 10 typography trends it believes will take the design world by storm in the next year. From NF-type to serifs, Monotype has gathered some of its favourite third-party font examples to give us creatives an insight into what styles we can expect over the next 12 months. Feeling inspired? Follow our 17 top tips on font design to create your own.

Monotype is predicting that the likes of curvy fonts, loopy logos and ink traps will all be popular. We aren't surprised to see styles like 'NF-type' (a play on NFT, if you didn't get it) and 'Svelte Serifs' make the cut, as similar trends appear on Vengage's 2022 predictions and Adobe's roundup as well. But we're intrigued to see the style 'mix up' (typographic diversity where multiple fonts are used) make the list. We like the mix-match style and think that it would make innovative and visually engaging designs.

Charles Nix, Creative Type Director at Monotype, has said, "This year, we explicitly sought to connect these trends to the times in which we are living. That is, the environment, the pandemic, the warpage of time, the rapid adoption of digital everything, social media as a vehicle for social change, nostalgia, questioning truth, diversity and unity, and of course, care for the self. The result is a celebration of the type industry as a whole, the art and the science that both reflects and contributes to driving our culture"

Do you agree with Monotype's top 10? (Image credit: Monotype)

