I've finally found it. The best oil painting of a grilled cheese sandwich ever

Twitter can be a grim place, with arguments, counter-arguments and counter-counter-arguments flying around left, right and centre. But it's also filled with brilliant creative communities - and some truly tasty art.
An MFA artist has been sharing their work on the platform, and one particular piece seems to have got tastebuds tingling. That's right - it's a deliciously realistic oil painting of a grilled cheese sandwich that I'm actually quite angry not to be eating right now. (Want to paint your own? Check out our list of food illustration tips.)
Noah Verrier's artwork (above) has attracted nearly half a million likes in two days, thanks to its brilliant blend of realism and a touch of impressionism - and just the right amount of melted cheese. As many have pointed out, the painterly quality adds an (appropriate) air of gravitas - this might be the only grilled cheese sandwich that belongs in the Louvre.
And if you like this, wait till you see the rest of Verrier's oil paintings. From eggs to iced coffee, the artist clearly has a talent for painting delightfully tactile foodstuff. Check out some of our favourites below.
Some of the artworks are currently available as NFTs via Verrier's website. Don't know what we're talking about? Check out our guide to NFTs.
