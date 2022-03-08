I actually prefer this fan-made Sonic 2 poster to the official design

If you've been living under a rock, you may not have heard about the much-anticipated release of the upcoming Sonic the Hedgehog movie. There have been several trailers, teasers and posters for Sonic 2 released already, but this fan-made design might be the best we've seen.

The blue blur has been taking the internet by storm as of late with the upcoming movie release, as well as Sega's Project Sonic 22 hinting towards several new titles. With everyone on the Sonic hype, it's no surprise that some artists are feeling inspired enough to create some hedgehog-themed posters of their own, like this retro-inspired Sonic 2 poster (see below). If you're hoping to create your own posters, then make sure you check out our guide on how to download Photoshop.

This is giving us some serious nostalgia (Image credit: TheRyanarchy)

The poster was shared by artist TheRyanarchy on Twitter and has already gathered over 17,100 likes. The artist explains in the tweet, "I tried recreating the Sonic Movie 2 poster in the Tyson Hesse/classic style whilst also adding my own flair". We think the resemblance is very clear, and it's triggering some serious nostalgia in us.

I love this design, and I'd argue that it's better than the original poster made by the Sonic movie team (see below). The design is incredibly engaging with its comic book textures and iconic Sonic palette. It also perfectly captures the Sonic design that many of us grew up on, which makes me love it even more. Perhaps Paramount should've used this fan-made poster and it could have avoided that poster design controversy.

Which design do you prefer? (Image credit: TheRyanarchy/Paramount)

We'll have to wait until 1 April for the movie, but in the meantime, why not brush up on your Sonic knowledge? Make sure you check out our best Nintendo Switch deals so you can play some iconic Sonic titles. Or if you'd rather have a go at creating your own posters, you'll love this roundup of the best poster designs to help get you inspired.

Read More: