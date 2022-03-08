Is this the next Xbox Series X Elite controller?

The Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S consoles were released back in 2020, but much like the PlayStation 5, they've been pretty tough to get your hands on. But for those lucky gamers that have, you might be looking to update your controller, right? Well, you might be in luck.

Someone has spotted what may be the brand new Xbox Elite Series 2 controller in white. A photo of the potential controller tucked away in a cabinet has been shared on Twitter. The leaked photo isn't 100% solid proof that the controller will be released, but we're still feeling pretty excited about it. If you're still on the hunt for the latest Microsoft console, then make sure you check out our guide on where to buy the Xbox Series X.

(Leaked) Official White Xbox Elite Series 2 Controller 👀Credit to @JHoncho6712 for the find 👏 pic.twitter.com/0CgX0V5Q9AMarch 7, 2022 See more

The controller was leaked by IdleSloth84via Twitter. At first glance, the controller looks just like the Series one white Elite controller. But after examining further (e.g. just zooming in – top military stuff), the leaked controller may sport black grips and thumbsticks on a white body.

We know that the Elite Series controllers are to improve your game and enhance the Xbox experience instead of looking nice, but we can't help but wish that Microsoft would make the controllers look more exciting. While we understand that the white controller will match the Xbox Series S console, we'd still like to see a dash of colour (preferably orange). Perhaps Microsoft should take some notes from Sony's wild new PS5 controller concept to help spice the Xbox designs up.

Only time will tell if this is an actual leak of the Elite Series 2 controller. If you're looking to treat yourself to your very own Xbox, then make sure you check out our roundup of these hot Xbox deals. Or if you've already got your mitts on one, then check out our list of the best Xbox Series X games.

