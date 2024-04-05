Facebook wants to Reel in Gen Z with TikTok-inspired video player

By Joseph Foley
published

The future is vertical.

There's been plenty of talk about how Instagram taken ideas from TikTok in recent years in a bid to appeal to Gen Z. But it seems Facebook's also taking cues from the rival social media platform.

While there are reports that there might be a TikTok photo app in the works, making the TikTok the new old Instagram, Meta's Facebook is updating its mobile video player to switch all video to the vertical format used by TikTok and Instagram Reels by default. And it looks like we can expect to see a lot more video content too.

Joseph Foley
Joseph Foley

Joe is a regular freelance journalist and editor at Creative Bloq. He writes news and features, updates buying guides and keeps track of the best equipment for creatives, from monitors to accessories and office supplies. A writer and translator, he also works as a project manager at London and Buenos Aires-based design, production and branding agency Hermana Creatives, where he manages a team of designers, photographers and video editors who specialise in producing photography, video content, graphic design and collaterals for the hospitality sector. He enjoys photography, particularly nature photography, wellness and he dances Argentine tango.

