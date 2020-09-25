Terrifying Fall Guys revelation is a game-changer

Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout was one of 2020's lockdown triumphs, with the fun and escapist video game enjoying knockout success this summer. But while its soft, oversize characters might look adorable, one of the games' concept artists has shared a horrifying vision of what lies within their cute exterior – and we can only apologise.

Mediatonic Games' Tudor Morris' nightmare drawing reveals an alien-like skull with a curved neck, large hands and, perhaps most terrifying, huge, protruding eyeballs. We've seen plenty of weird and wonderful character design examples over the years, but this is certainly one of the most disturbing.

Worst of all, both Morris and the Fall Guys account itself (below) are insisting that this is indeed a genuine, canonical depiction of the anatomy of a Fall Guy. Morris even includes a human body for size comparison, revealing for the first time that, rather than tiny, these 'cute' creatures are actually the same size as us. Help.

Well, you asked for it...This is official lore nowRemember: • Human shown for scale• Fall Guys are 183cm (6ft)• This Fall Guy is happy, look into his eyes• We can't take it backOfficial Fall Guys Artwork by Senior Concept Artist:https://t.co/OgiS6WXzno pic.twitter.com/eCLJu1DBpPSeptember 23, 2020

"Sometimes I like to ruin nice things," reads Morris's Instagram post, "and seeing as I'm working on Fall Guys, and I love me some speculative anatomy, I thought I'd post some artwork up for you all. You have have options for how you interpret this, but I refuse to comment to elaborate."

As you'd expect, gamers are horrified by the revelation. "I didn't expect to see something so cursed on my birthday," one user tweets, while another simply asks, "Why did you do this?" Even the official Playstation account had something to say about it:

Delete thisSeptember 24, 2020

While the image is, of course, terrifying, we can't help but admire Mediatonic's care-free sense of humour – the "cursed" image punctures any idea of the characters as small, adorable, bean-like creatures, and is the kind of abomination we'd expect to be fan-made, rather than declared lore by the developer itself.

Speaking of fan-made video game abominations, we'll never forget the first moment we cast our eyes on what's inside Toad's hat. And even the cutest character in the galaxy nearly looked horrendous – just wait till you see this early Baby Yoda concept art.

Read more: