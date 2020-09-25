Creative Bloq is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more

Terrifying Fall Guys revelation is a game-changer

We're so sorry.

Fall guys
(Image credit: Mediatonic)

Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout was one of 2020's lockdown triumphs, with the fun and escapist video game enjoying knockout success this summer. But while its soft, oversize characters might look adorable, one of the games' concept artists has shared a horrifying vision of what lies within their cute exterior – and we can only apologise.

Mediatonic Games' Tudor Morris' nightmare drawing reveals an alien-like skull with a curved neck, large hands and, perhaps most terrifying, huge, protruding eyeballs. We've seen plenty of weird and wonderful character design examples over the years, but this is certainly one of the most disturbing.

Sometimes I like to ruin nice things, and seeing as I'm working on Fall Guys, and I love me some speculative anatomy, I thought I'd post some artwork up for you all. You have have options for how you interpret this, but I refuse to comment to elaborate: 1) This was a lunchtime sketch that has no meaning and was done as a joke 2) This is a canonical representation of what's inside a fall guy, we knew from the start that they weren't as marketable like this so we gave them nice little cuddly suits. The important thing to bear in mind is that, whatever the interpretation you take away, they are very happy little beans. #cursed_fallguy #fallguys #fallguysmemes #fallguysultimateknockout #fallguysgame #sketchbook #art #artist #digitalart #digitalpainting #cursedimages #conceptart #conceptartist #creature #creaturedesign #characterdesign #gamedev #visdev Tudor Morris

A photo posted by @tudormorris on Sep 23, 2020 at 12:39pm PDT

Worst of all, both Morris and the Fall Guys account itself (below) are insisting that this is indeed a genuine, canonical depiction of the anatomy of a Fall Guy. Morris even includes a human body for size comparison, revealing for the first time that, rather than tiny, these 'cute' creatures are actually the same size as us. Help.

"Sometimes I like to ruin nice things," reads Morris's Instagram post, "and seeing as I'm working on Fall Guys, and I love me some speculative anatomy, I thought I'd post some artwork up for you all. You have have options for how you interpret this, but I refuse to comment to elaborate." 

As you'd expect, gamers are horrified by the revelation. "I didn't expect to see something so cursed on my birthday," one user tweets, while another simply asks, "Why did you do this?" Even the official Playstation account had something to say about it:

While the image is, of course, terrifying, we can't help but admire Mediatonic's care-free sense of humour – the "cursed" image punctures any idea of the characters as small, adorable, bean-like creatures, and is the kind of abomination we'd expect to be fan-made, rather than declared lore by the developer itself.

Speaking of fan-made video game abominations, we'll never forget the first moment we cast our eyes on what's inside Toad's hat. And even the cutest character in the galaxy nearly looked horrendous – just wait till you see this early Baby Yoda concept art

