Gamers just spotted a hilarious design fail in Final Fantasy on PS5

From the botched launch of Cyberpunk 2077 to the botched launch of the remastered GTA trilogy, over the last couples of years gamers have experienced a few, well, botched launches. Here's a graphical error that doesn't quite derail the entire gaming experience – but is pretty funny nonetheless.

Gamers have spotted that the recently released reissue of awkwardly titled PSP classic Crisis Core - Final Fantasy VII - Reunion features several in-game paintings complete with Getty Images watermarks. (Want to see it for yourself? Check out the latest PS5 restock news.)

Look closely (Image credit: Kotaku)

This can only mean one of two things. Either Getty Images exists in the world of Final Fantasy, and the owners of the hugely opulent Shira mansion deliberately had a bunch of paintings framed with the watermark in-tact. The alternative is that someone at Square Enix didn't bother to buy a Getty subscription. My money's on the latter.

The error was spotted by Kotaku (opens in new tab), who claim it appears "multiple times and can be seen clearly by anyone paying attention." This isn't the first time gamers have been intrigued by the contents of an in-game picture frame – a few months back, a mysterious photograph gave us our first glimpse of GTA 6. But when it comes to weird graphical anomalies, the worst of 2022 has to be the people in Gran Turismo 7.

