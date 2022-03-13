How did I not know about this genius Nintendo Switch hack?

Picture this, you've spent a good few hours breaking through a few levels on your favourite Nintendo game and the doorbell rings. You pause your game, but when you get back to the sofa, your joy-con has vanished into an abyss, and no matter what you do, you can't find it anywhere.

We've all been there, but what if we told you that there's a Nintendo Switch hack that'll prevent you from ever losing a Joy-Con again? A user on TikTok has shared this incredible Nintendo Switch hack that helps you find your controllers whenever you lose them. Want to try out the hack but don't have your own console? Make sure you check out our roundup of the best Nintendo Switch deals.

TikToker Andrew Bond has shared a video of how to make your Joy-cons vibrate, so you can hear them as you try and find them. To active your Joy-Cons vibrate mode, all you have to do is unlock your Switch, head to the Controllers Menu at the bottom of the screen and then tap on the Find Controllers button. Once in the Find Controllers menu, just hold down the Joy-Con you're looking for on the screen, and you should be able to hear it or feel it vibrating.

Users over on Bond's TikTok are loving the hack, and the video has racked up a whopping 3.6 million views as well as thousands of comments. One user replied to the video, "That’s it… I’m connecting my controller to my keys," and another said, "Apple should take notes for Air Pods," which we definitely agree with.

We don't know about you, but this hack is going to save us a whole lot of time after a proper gaming sesh. If you're a Switch gamer and are looking to expand your library then check out our list of the best Nintendo Switch games or our favourite cozy Switch games.

