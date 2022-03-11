Apple fans think the new Mac Studio looks like something else

Perhaps the most exciting announcement from Apple's 'Peek Performance' event this week was the Mac Studio – Apple's first actually new product for a while. Sure, we've had new iPhones, iPads and MacBooks aplenty over the last few years, but this Mac Pro/Mac mini lovechild is no mere incremental update.

That said, Apple fans are already drawing comparisons to other Apple products. And we don't just mean the Mac mini (you could argue that the Mac Studio is just a taller version of the cheaper desktop Mac). Check out the best Mac mini deals if you're in the market for new gear.

Over on Twitter, users have been comparing the combination of the Mac Studio and new Studio Display to a much older Mac – 2000's Power Mac G4 Cube. One Apple's more ill-fated products, the G4 Cube was a commercial failure – but it remains a fan favourite thanks to its iconic design. You know what else is somewhat cube-shaped and features an accompanying display (that's literally called the Studio Display)? The new Mac Studio.

Indeed, it seems Apple is taking a leaf out of its own history book right now, with new products appearing to take design cues from decades-old products. The splash of colour given to the 2021 iMac, for example, feels straight out of 2001. And not only does the flat-edged iPhone 13 design reference 2012's iPhone 5, but the iPhone 14 is rumoured to be taking things back even further, with a design influenced by 2010's iPhone 4.

I think it's great to see Apple embracing its past design successes. And if that rumoured colourful MacBook Air brings the iBook G3 vibes back this year, things are really going to start feeling full circle. Don't fancy waiting? Check out today's best M1 Mac deals below.

