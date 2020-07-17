Keep your mind and body active with new website Fit&Well

Fit&Well, the new website from Creative Bloq parent company Future Plc, launched today. The new site focuses on health and wellbeing in the COVID-19 era, placing particular emphasis on home fitness technology, reflecting the current shift from traditional gym memberships to working out at home and the rise of app-based training products.

Packed with thousands of ideas and guides to help you live a healthier, happier life, Fit&Well also offers advice and guides on everything from how-to exercise and fitness equipment reviews to healthy recipes and mental health issues, all of which is guaranteed to help improve your general wellbeing. Plus, get a free Couch to 4K ebook when you sign up to the Fit&Well newsletter.

Paul Newman, Managing Director of FitandWell.com says: “People’s priorities have naturally changed as a consequence of living through the greatest public health scare in living memory. Being fit and healthy is no longer an option, particularly for those in high-risk groups, it’s a practical necessity. And that’s why we’ve launched FitandWell.com to provide people of all backgrounds with practical and accessible advice for everything from weight loss to eating more healthily.

"I’m really excited to be launching a new brand where we’ll be delivering that content, helping people to create the right diet plans and exercise programmes for their needs, to buy the best products to reach their goals and to use those products to get great results.”

Check out Fit&Well here.

