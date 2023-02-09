Flappy Birdle is the most stressful video game you'll ever play

At first glance, Wordle and Flappy Bird have little in common. One is a New York Times-owned, brain-teasing puzzle, while the other is simple (yet difficult) side scrolling video game. But then again, both are wildly addictive and, during their respective viral heydays, were all anyone could talk about. Does that mean they should be played together? No, it does not.

Despite this, some absolute sadists have created 'Flappy Birdle', a combination of the two games that makes for the most anxiety-inducing website you will ever visit. It's Flappy Bird, but to control the feathered fiend, the gamer must also input letters into a Wordle board. As someone who struggles to multi-task at the best of times, I'm finding the game somewhat difficult. (Fancy a more straightforward gaming experience? Check out the best Nintendo Switch deals.)

(Image credit: AE Studio)

If you've played either game before, you'll get the gist of Flappy Birdle (opens in new tab) straight away. Created by LA-based design agency AE Studio (opens in new tab), it's the ultimate so-preoccupied-with-whether-or-not-they-could-that-they-didn't-stop-to-think-if-they-should. And it seems Twitter agrees:

Indeed, a project this Frankensteinish is enough to give the folks at MSCHF a run for their money. As a palette cleanser, may I suggest visiting the most delightfully fun (and also playable) design portfolio (opens in new tab) around.

