These Trombone Champ videos are the best thing you'll see all day

If you've ever wished there were more trombone rhythm video games out there, then you're finally in luck. Trombone Champ is here, and it's utterly delightful. Take one look at any of the hilarious gameplay videos doing the rounds on Twitter, and you'll see why it's going wild.

Developed by Holy Wow, Trombone Champ dropped on Steam last week to some fanfare (sorry). From the delightful Wii-esque graphics to the never-won't-be-funny sound of trombones hitting bum notes, the whole thing is exactly what we need after the last few years. In other words, it's fun. (Ready to start gaming? Check out the best Nintendo Switch deals available now.)

So if you ever regret not joining a band at school, or simply want to relive the memories, this is the game for you. Sort of. Trombone Champ is a pretty simple rhythm game, in the same vein as Guitar Hero. But the beauty comes from the juxtaposition of the pomp and formality of the trombone, and the cartoonish sounds and visuals on offer here.

All you have to do is move your mouse and click to match the music that's playing. Get it right and words like 'Perfecto' will be thrown at you. Get it wrong and you'll see a great big 'NASTY'. Get ready for a lot of nasty.

Just a few days after the game's release, videos of (often hilariously bad) Trombone Champ performances are flooding Twitter. And they're guaranteed to put a smile on your face:

Trombone Champ is the best game ever made pic.twitter.com/GH58eHGXHVSeptember 21, 2022 See more

The world's first trombone rhythm game is instantly a GOTY contender. And no, I'm not kidding. Turn up the volume and hear Beethoven like you've never heard it before. https://t.co/Qu7Cmkhjzc pic.twitter.com/jTXNdWx3ZmSeptember 20, 2022 See more

While AAA titles have their place, we'll always be suckers for the weird and wonderful world of indie games (although we're still waiting for Chair Simulator to become a reality). Head over to Steam to download Trombone Champ (opens in new tab), and take a look at today's best video game console deals below.

