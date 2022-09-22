These Trombone Champ videos are the best thing you'll see all day

By Daniel Piper
published

Because the world needs more fun like this.

A screenshot from Trombone Champ
(Image credit: Holy Wow)

If you've ever wished there were more trombone rhythm video games out there, then you're finally in luck. Trombone Champ is here, and it's utterly delightful. Take one look at any of the hilarious gameplay videos doing the rounds on Twitter, and you'll see why it's going wild.

Developed by Holy Wow, Trombone Champ dropped on Steam last week to some fanfare (sorry). From the delightful Wii-esque graphics to the never-won't-be-funny sound of trombones hitting bum notes, the whole thing is exactly what we need after the last few years. In other words, it's fun. (Ready to start gaming? Check out the best Nintendo Switch deals available now.) 

So if you ever regret not joining a band at school, or simply want to relive the memories, this is the game for you. Sort of. Trombone Champ is a pretty simple rhythm game, in the same vein as Guitar Hero. But the beauty comes from the juxtaposition of the pomp and formality of the trombone, and the cartoonish sounds and visuals on offer here.

All you have to do is move your mouse and click to match the music that's playing. Get it right and words like 'Perfecto' will be thrown at you. Get it wrong and you'll see a great big 'NASTY'. Get ready for a lot of nasty.

Just a few days after the game's release, videos of (often hilariously bad) Trombone Champ performances are flooding Twitter. And they're guaranteed to put a smile on your face: 

See more
See more

While AAA titles have their place, we'll always be suckers for the weird and wonderful world of indie games (although we're still waiting for Chair Simulator to become a reality). Head over to Steam to download Trombone Champ (opens in new tab), and take a look at today's best video game console deals below.

Read more:

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Daniel Piper
Daniel Piper
Senior News Editor

Daniel Piper is Creative Bloq’s Senior News Editor. As the brand’s Apple authority, he covers all things Mac, iPhone, iPad and the rest. He also reports on the worlds of design, branding and tech. Daniel joined Future in 2020 (an eventful year, to say the least) after working in copywriting and digital marketing with brands including ITV, NBC, Channel 4 and more. Outside of Future, Daniel is a global poetry slam champion and has performed at festivals including Latitude, Bestival and more. He is the author of Arbitrary and Unnecessary: The Selected Works of Daniel Piper (Selected by Daniel Piper).

Related articles