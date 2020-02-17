FLASH SALE! Get £100 off tickets to GenerateJS

Generate – the conference for web designers and developers – is offering a hard-to-resist £100 off the price of a standard ticket for one week only. The offer runs until 5pm on Friday 21 February. So make sure you don't miss out by getting your ticket today.

To get your reduced price GenerateJS ticket to see the stellar line-up of speakers at this year's event, simply head to the GenerateJS web site, add a few details and input the promo code FLASH100 on the payment page. That's it. Though note that this discount cannot be used in conjunction with other offers and is not available on student tickets.

Why should you go to GenerateJS? Below are three reasons you won't want to miss this event.

01. Learn all about JS

Catch inspiring, thought-provoking and on-the-money talks from leading lights in the world of JavaScript. Web stuff do-er Jeremy Keith reveals how to design and develop websites that work offline with the help of Service Workers. Remy Sharp brings together a mix of Web Audio, canvas API, cameras, audio jacks, binary, typed arrays, blobs, history of computing and a lot of questionable JavaScript to create a 1980s horribly slow and loud loading screen.

Charlie Gerard is a senior front-end developer at Netlify and will talk about how to build a simple gesture recognition system using JavaScript, Arduino and Machine Learning. Nadieh Bremer is going to create an effective and beautiful data visualisation from scratch in her live coding session, and Phil Hawksworth will explore a “serverless” web with the help of dynamic APIs backed with data services.

02. Network with JS stars

Conferences are great for networking, and at GenerateJS you can hobnob with our JavaScript experts, mingle with fellow developers and designers and talk shop. Plus, you can brush shoulders with brands and associate with agencies.

03. Free drinks post-conference

Once you have had your brain filled with fountains of JavaScript knowledge you can sit back and take it easy. Enjoy a selection of delicious snacks, as well as breakfast and lunch, participate in our Creative Bloq break activities and at the end of the day enjoy a few free drinks with all attendees.

See you there? Book your discounted tickets here.

