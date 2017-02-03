Free ebook on Practical Typography Techniques

Typography is an essential part of any website’s design. It can help you stand out from the crowd, communicate with clarity, and cultivate a distinctive identity. If you want to get stuck in with responsive typography, there’s no substitute for getting stuck in and just doing it. That’s why Packt are offering Creative Bloq readers a free download of its book Practical Responsive Typography by Darlo Calonaci, a published author and designer who has worked for Gucci and Calvin Klein.

Practical Responsive Typography demonstrates how to use typography to greatest effect – from scaling and optimising screen spaces to using a range of different web fonts, you'll quickly get up to speed with the practical considerations behind successful typography. You’ll also find out how to go further by customising typography designs to suit your identity.

What you’ll learn:

Customize and personalize fonts on a responsive website

Learn how to write CSS3 rules for viewports

Define media queries and write them using CSS3 and HTML5

Implement SASS typography techniques to minimize the CSS output and manage the font variables

Get to grips with dropcaps and learn how to use them effectively on the web

Get your free copy of Practical Responsive Typography here.

