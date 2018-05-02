Free online tool shows you what your fonts can do

We've all become used to having decent type online these days thanks to web fonts, but if you're a web designer without a background in typography, you might be unaware of some of the lesser-known features of your fonts that can really help bring your website layout to life.

Now, though, there's a free tool online that makes it easy to unlock your fonts' full potential. It's called Wakamai Fondue and it's designed to answer the question, 'What can my font do?' Geddit?

Introducing Wakamai Fondue, a tool that answers the question “what can my font do?” → https://t.co/ordhvw4hZT pic.twitter.com/P9MPExixLoApril 25, 2018

It's the work of Dutch developer Roel Nieskens, and it's incredibly simple to use. Simply go to the the Wakamai Fondue site, drag a font onto its big circle (or just click the circle to upload a font instead), and it'll tell you all about the font's features that you probably didn't know about.

So, if your favourite font has a whole load of extra glyphs, ornaments and ligatures that you weren't aware of, this is the perfect way to find out about them. And more than that, Wakamai Fondue helps you use all these features online.

How well do you really know your fonts?

As well as a summary of the font's details, its features and character set, Wakamai Fondue also provides you with all the CSS you'll need to take advantage of your font's features in your web projects.

Simply download the auto-generated stylesheet and you'll be able to unlock a load of layout features that you might not have realised existed.

Wakamai Fondue reveals your fonts' hidden features and gives you the CSS to use them

It's the perfect way to help pump up your web designs with extra print design flair, and used wisely, these extra features will make your pages not only easier on the eye, but more readable, too. Combine your newly found font features with the wisdom in these typography tutorials and you'll soon be able to take your web layouts to the next level.

