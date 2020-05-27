Your Fujifilm camera is now an ultra-HD webcam for video calls

If you've been working from home for the past few weeks, you're probably no stranger to video calls. From straightening the living room to throwing on your best shirt (trousers optional), we've all experienced the frantic rush to look your best for that all-important conference. But if your built-in webcam isn't up to scratch, what's the point?

Enter Fujifilm. The camera manufacturer has released new software as well as a tutorial (below), letting users turn their mirrorless cameras into an ultra-high quality webcam. While we wouldn't for a second suggest buying a mirrorless camera just for video calls (our where to buy a webcam guide is full of affordable options), if you have one lying around, you could be about to seriously up your Zoom game. And if you don't have one lying around, our best camera for creatives guide will soon fix that.

All you need is a USB cable, and the new Fujifilm X webcam software. Oh, and a Fujifilm camera. The free app is compatible with the X-H1, X-Pro2, X-Pro3, X-T2, X-T3, X-T4, and all GFX cameras. If you already own any of these, then you're now also the proud owner of a very high quality webcam – perhaps even a $10,000, 100MB one if you're lucky enough to own the ridiculously high-spec GFX 100. And why shouldn't your next Zoom catch-up look like a Hollywood blockbuster?

Spot the difference (Image credit: Fujifilm)

There is, unfortunately, some bad news – the software is currently only available for Windows. Mac users are currently out of luck, much to the disappointment of the majority of commenters on Fujifilm's tutorial. Hopefully it'll take notice and make the software available to all as soon as possible.

Fancy picking up one of Fujifilm's incredible webcams (sorry, cameras)? Take a look at today's best deals below.

