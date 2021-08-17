YouTuber gives Nintendo's Game Boy Advance a truly bizarre makeover

When looking at the original Game Boy Advance, you might think it's a little small compared to modern consoles like the Switch Lite. However, one crafty YouTuber saw potential in the old device – and thus The Wide Boy Advance was born.

Popular YouTuber The Retro Future has taken the classic noughties console and made it ridiculously long for "no reason". Coining it The Wide Boy, Elliot Coll has made this monstrous device double the width of the original Game Boy Advance, first released in 2001. With the help of some glue, toilet roll, car body filler and spray paint, the abnormally girthy Game Boy now resembles something similar to brand new blue Nintendo Switch Lite (If you haven't picked one up yet, then make sure to check out our best Nintendo Switch deals).

Spot the difference (Image credit: Future Owns/Nintendo/The Retro Future)

Coll's Nintendo mods (like the Left-handed Gameboy ) have proven to be incredibly popular and have gathered quite a following on his YouTube channel, racking up 61M views and 435k subscribers. With one fan commenting on his video, "Are you aware of the fact that these works of yours cross over into the field of art rather than modding?", it's safe to say Coll's videos are a hit.

I love it. One day I want to do some sort of case here at the museum with all of them hah.August 12, 2021 See more

Whilst we're not sure whether The WideBoy Advance would be a best-seller if Nintendo were to release it (which, let's be honest, isn't going to happen), we sure are entertained by this laughably long device and with 10 of these quirky mod videos in the channel's "GameBoys mods for no reason" playlist – and we look forward to seeing what weird and wonderful creation Coll will come up with next. If you enjoyed The Retro Future's Frankenstein-esque creation then make sure to check the hilarious giant Game Man as well.

