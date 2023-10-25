This Samsung Odyssey G4 gaming monitor is Best Buy's Deal of the Day

Did you know that Best Buy has a Deal of the Day? And today's is epic for gamers. For the next 13 hours only, you can save $130 on the Samsung Odyssey G4 gaming monitor, down from $349.99 to just $219.99 in this time-sensitive deal. Looking for even more savings on gaming hardware? Then take a look at our Black Friday computing deals hub for some amazing price cuts on laptops and monitors.

This specific Samsung 27-inch gaming monitor is the Odyssey G4 series, aimed at dedicated gamers who want performance, but might have a slightly tighter budget. It has everything you need for a great gaming session, with an impressive 240Hz refresh rate, and is now at an even better price in this time-sensitive deal.

To put the price into perspective, other monitors in the Odyssey lineup include the powerful curved Odyssey G9 series with QLED technology which will set you back around $1500. There's also the Samsung Odyssey Neo series, which uses Mini LED backlighting technology instead.

Today's Best Buy Deal of the Day

Samsung Odyssey G4 27-inch G-Sync Gaming Monitor

Was: $349.99

Now: $219.99 at Best Buy

Save: $130 Overview: This is a great deal for serious gamers who need a reliable monitor but don't want to spend a fortune. It's capable of intense gaming, can aid with day-to-day productivity, & can also be used for streaming too. Key features: Display: 27-inch LED | Resolution: 1920 x 1080 HDR 10|Panel Type: IPS| Refresh Rate: 240Hz|Inputs:1 x DisplayPort 1.2, 2 x HDMI 2.0, 3.5mm headphone jack | Synchronization: FreeSync Premium (AMD Adaptive Sync), G-SYNC Compatible (NVIDIA Adaptive Sync) |Weight: 11.9 pounds|Wall-mountable: Yes | Stand included: Yes Release Date: June 20, 2022 Price history: This monitor originally retailed for $499.99 directly from Samsung, making this a great deal, and saving you almost $200 on this gaming monitor that's just over a year old. Price Check: Samsung: $399.99 | Newegg: $349.99 Review consensus: We have yet to review this specific gaming monitor for ourselves, but



