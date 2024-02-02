These are the two most epic gaming monitor deals around right now

If you're looking for one of the best ultrawide monitors for your gaming setup then we may have found your next payday purchase with these epic Amazon deals. There's a Samsung 32-inch Odyssey Neo G7 with an impressive 38% off right now, bringing the price down from the usual $1,299.99 to $799.99 at Amazon.

Need a slightly bigger display? We've also found this deal on the 34-inch LG UltraGear QHD monitor - with an impressive 160Hz refresh rate - down to just $546.99 at Amazon from the usual $749.99. These ultrawide displays can take up a bit of room on your desk, but they're totally worth it if you like immersive gaming.

Today's best gaming monitor deals

Samsung Odyssey Neo G7: Was $1,299.99 now $799.99 at Amazon

Save $500: Display Size: 32-inch

Refresh rate: 165Hz

Features: AMD FreeSync Premium Pro, Ultrawide Game View, Nvidia G-Sync compatibility.

Resolution: UHD (3,840 x 2,160) This is a great deal on a premium-level monitor from Samsung. This isn't the lowest price we've ever seen it at before, as it previously dropped to a record low of $499 over Black Friday. But with that said, a 38% discount is still nothing to ignore, and the 1000R curvature makes it excellent for filling your peripheral vision.

LG UltraGear (34GP83A-B): Was $749.99 now $546.99 at Amazon

Save $203: Display Size: 34-inch

Refresh rate: 160Hz

Features: AMD FreeSync Premium and Nvidia G-Sync compatibility, Dynamic Action Sync, 1-millisecond Motion Blur Reduction.

Resolution: WQHD (3440 x 1440) This gaming monitor from LG is packed with features that make it a top-class choice for those wanting an immersive gameplay experience. It has a viewing angle of 178°, and benefits from a 1-millisecond Motion Blur Reduction to rescue any in-game ghosting and keep you focussed on targets. With 27% off, now is a great to time to get ultrawide.

