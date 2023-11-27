This OLED, 240hz gaming monitor deal is only $699 – or $629 if you have Prime

I've been looking for a new 27-inch gaming monitor for a while now, and I just found it. KTC's G27P6 is an LG OLED-panelled monitor with 240Hz, QHD 2560 x 1440 resolution, 0.03ms response time, and – crucially – comes at decent price. And that's before you factor in the current $200 discount over at Amazon. Got a Prime membership? You can click a box and get an extra $70 off the price. That means that the KTC G27P6 is now down from $899.99 to $629.99. That's a stunning deal, but one that runs out at midnight tonight.

Such a stunning deal that I've just put my order in! But not before doing some research on the brand and the model. I hadn't heard of KTC before. It's a relatively new company that offers modern monitor specs at just a shade under the competitions asking price. Good for them, and good for us!

KTC G27P6 monitor: $899.99 $629.99 at Amazon

Save $270 Key features: 27-inch OLED display | QHD 2560 x 1440 resolution |0.03 millisecond response| 240Hz| FreeSync & G-Sync Compatible | HDMI 2.0 x 2, DP1.4, USB3 x 3, and USB-C Release Date: November 2023 Price history: This gaming monitor only came out at the end of November, so this is the very first deal that's been applied to it. And in our opinion, it's a great deal! Review consensus: The KTC G27P6 is so new, there are minimal-to-no written review out there. However, we rate this largely positive, objective review from The Display Guy.



For help looking for more deals on creative kit, see our automated deals finder below: