Get creative outdoors with new website Gardeningetc

Gardeningetc.com, the new website from Creative Bloq parent company Future Plc, launched today. The new site focuses on outdoor spaces of all kinds, and is for anyone looking to create a living garden. If you're sick and tired of your indoor space, perhaps now is the time to start focusing on the outdoors, even if you've only got a small patio or window box to play with.

Packed with thousands of design ideas and guides to make your garden a brilliant outdoor living area, Gardeningetc also offers expert advice on how to make your time outside the best it can be – from rounding up the best BBQs and hot tubs to kids’ toys that are guaranteed to keep them busy for hours.

Is your outdoor space as creative as inside your home? (Image credit: Jemma Watts)

If you're looking to get practical, then you also won't want to miss guides on everything from how to build a gorgeous decked area to how to achieve an outdoor pool experience on a budget. For creatives, there's also crucial design advice, including must-read tips on how you can transfer the style principles from your home to your garden. And if it's growing advice you're after, then easy-to-follow guides will help you create your first planting scheme, design your perfect patio or successfully grow your own fruit and veg.

Launch editor, Beth Murton, says "The timing couldn’t be better for a new launch in this space. For so long outdoor living has been covered occasionally by the mainstream homes market but this is the first website dedicated to this new emerging sector. We’ll be covering gardening, of course, in a way that makes it accessible to all – it really is all about making the most of the outside space you have."

Check out Gardeningetc.com here.

