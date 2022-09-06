Get Rebelle 5 for free, here's how

Rebelle 5 is one of my favourite digital art painting software currently on the market. It replicates the physics and colours of traditional oils and watercolours perfectly, and now developer Escape Motions is offering Rebelle 5 for free. If you're a student or teacher and want to get a free licence, read on.

As the cost of living crisis bites, Escape Motions is offering up to 20 Rebelle 5 licences to schools around the world. If you're an elementary, higher-education, or university teacher you can claim a licence or licences for your class. While the free offer is targeted at classrooms, individual students and teachers can also get 40% off too, for a limited time.

This means you can get Rebelle 5 for $89.99 $53.99 / £69.99 £41.99 or Rebelle 5 Pro for $149.99 $89.99 / £119.99 £71.99. Or, if you qualify, get your free education copy of Rebelle 5 or a 40% discount from Escape Emotions. (opens in new tab)

Rebelle 5 perfectly simulates the flow and interaction of paints such as oils and watercolours (Image credit: Ian Dean)

Get the lowdown on why I recommend this art software in my Rebelle 5 review; it offers a balance of lifelike paints and brushes as well as a variety of canvas and paper types that help simulate how real paints mix and blend.

Rebelle 5 works on both Mac and Windows devices, but sadly not on ChromeOS. The free software and 40% offer is available for both the standard edition and the Pro version, which includes extra features such as the use of NanoPixel technology for larger image exports and the excellent pigments colour mixing system for realistic results.

If you do get a copy of Rebelle 5 for less, then consider upgrading your drawing tablet or computer. We have buying guides to the best tablets with a stylus and the best laptop for drawing, and there are some savings to be made right now, too.

