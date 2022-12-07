Glass Onion's movie posters cause creative havoc

The sequel to Knives Out, called Glass Onion, gets a series of colourful eye-catching posters but their font-based design is a challenge corners of the internet are happy to abuse.

The 10 posters each feature a large glass letter and spell out the film's name, Glass Onion. Naturally some on the internet cut and pasted these posters into new orders to spell less savoury phrases. We've had some superb posters recently, including the John Wick 4 poster that features an optical illusion. (Need inspiring, take a look at the best vintage posters.)

If I were a cynic it would be easy to see this as a masterful piece of viral marketing. I mean, director Rian Johnson didn't help the cause. After revealing the Glass Onion posters he took to Twitter and wrote: "Love these. And looking forward to nobody on the internet rearranging them to spell anything rude."

Well played Mr Johnson. Naturally the internet lent a hand in promoting the movie through renaming it simply as 'ASS' and some fans went for the more descriptive 'I LOVE ASS'. Oh, the internet.

Thankfully some Knives Out fans are a little more family friendly and creative when it comes to a new Glass Onion letter-jumble. See below for the best of the non-offensive re-workings.

Just like onions, these also have lots of layers.#GlassOnion pic.twitter.com/obAxNMJ05ADecember 5, 2022 See more

Uh idk best i got pic.twitter.com/3k192q7whXDecember 5, 2022 See more

pic.twitter.com/WO9pJq33YYDecember 6, 2022 See more

Hakuna matata! pic.twitter.com/71NvQdFJmjDecember 6, 2022 See more

Poster design keeps evolving but you can keep up to date with our guides to the top 25 movie posters of all time and our tutorial to how to design a poster. With this in mind, the Glass Onion poster is no accident but a calculated and fun way to get the fans involved. For a movie about detection and solving clues there's also a nice link to the substance of the Knives Out sequel. Love it.

