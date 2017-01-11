Gnomon announces new Digital Production Bachelor of Fine Arts program

When it comes to learning about 3D art, Gnomon is one of the biggest names on the scene. The school of visual effects, games and animation specialises in graphics education for careers in the entertainment industry, providing an invaluable platform that helps students achieve their career goals.

Building its industry leading reputation, Gnomon has just launched its first accredited baccalaureate degree program. The Digital Production Bachelor of Fine Arts program is the culmination of over 10 years of institutional planning that builds carefully on Gnomon’s signature vocational programs.

Gnomon is now accepting applications for the Fall 2017 launch, which will give students an academic foundation specifically tailored to the changing demands of the entertainment industry.

The curriculum will cover all aspects of a 3D generalist skill set, providing an in-depth understanding of the 3D production pipeline, and a strong foundation in both visual arts and general education studies.

The course aims to produce production-ready artists

Gnomon Founder and CEO, Alex Alvarez , says: “The hard work and support of so many, including staff, instructors, our advisory board, students, studios, and our amazingly talented alumni, are a testament to Gnomon reaching this milestone. We are extremely proud that, together, we have been able to design a degree that maintains Gnomon's standard of industry-specific education while providing our students with an additional tool to help with the launch of their careers. We at Gnomon work very hard to improve constantly, and I do believe that the degree is another step along that journey.”

Jerome Denjean, Head of CG at Blur Studio in Culver City, California, comments: “Gnomon is known for teaching real-world skills that apply directly to the market, producing graduates ready to work and grow in the VFX and animation space. Blur has hired several Gnomon alumni over the years, and they've all been able to make an impact very shortly after their graduation. It only makes sense that Gnomon would evolve to offer a BFA program and continue to create qualified contributors to this industry.”

