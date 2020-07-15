Grab yourself a bargain with these cheap Surface Pro 7 deals

Amazon seems to be feeling generous this month, having just announced a range of savings on Microsoft's Surface Pro 7 in the UK, with the biggest deal shaving £190 off the normal price, bringing the price down from £1,849 to £1,659. If that's a little out of your price range, fear not, there's also a lower spec Surface Pro 7 reduced to just £789 – that's a huge £110 saving!

Over in the US there's an even bigger deal on the Surface Pro 6 – a whopping $767 off, bringing the cost down to $1,132 (usually $1,899).

The Surface Pro 7 is a top choice for a Windows tablet, maintaining a regular spot in our round up of the best tablets with a stylus. Earlier this year Microsoft released a range of new Surface Pro products, meaning the still very powerful Surface Pro 7 is currently enjoying some hefty price cuts. Below, we've selected the top picks of the deals available now on the powerful tablet. Be quick though, these deals have just gone live and we don't expect stocks to last long.

The best Surface Pro 7 deals available now

Surface Pro 7 | 12.3" | 128GB | £799 | £703 at Amazon

Save £96: Save nearly £100 off this 2019 edition of the fantastic Surface Pro 7, with Intel 10th Gen dual core, 4GB RAM and 128GB storage, running Windows 10 Home.

Surface Pro 7 | 12.3" | 128GB SSD | £ 899 | £789 at Amazon

Save £110: With a 128GB solid state drive, 8GB RAM and a 10 hour plus battery life, this is a great saving on a great table/laptop hybrid.

Surface Pro 7 | 12.3" |256GB SSD | £1,169 | £995 at Amazon

Save £173: This edition of the Surface Pro 7 comes with a 10th Gen quad core i5 processor, 8GB RAM and a 256GB SSD on a flexible 12.3-inch Surface Pro tablet, in a beautiful black finish.

Surface Pro 7 | 12.3" |512GB SSD | £1,849 | £1,659 at Amazon

Save £190: This 2019 edition of the Surface Pro 7 comes with a 10th Gen quad core i5 processor, 16GB RAM and a 512GB SSD, and stylish platinum finish.

In the US? There is currently one cracking Surface Pro deal that's caught our eye that you should check out now!

Surface Pro 6 | 512GB | $1,899 | $1,132 at Amazon

Save $767: Because this is the model released before the current Surface Pro 7, there's a huge saving to be had. But don't be fooled – this Intel Core i7 model runs Windows 10, has 16GB RAM, and 512GB storage, making it a cracking model to save money on.

Why buy the Surface Pro 7?

These are quality hybrid tablets designed with creatives in mind. With its powerful specs and super-portable, sleek design, the Surface Pro 7 has earned itself a spot in our pick of the best tablets with a stylus. Being able to run the full version of Windows means it can also run creative software programs, such as Adobe Photoshop and Illustrator, with ease.

