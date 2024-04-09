Burger King surprises with sizzling anniversary ad campaign

By Joseph Foley
published

Keeping the fire burning.

Image of an elderly couple kissing from a Burger King ad campaign
(Image credit: Burger King Brazil)

Burger King turns 70 this year, and it's celebrating with an ad campaign that, for once, isn't all about McDonald's. The digital and outdoor ads highlight how Burger King has stuck to its process for preparing burgers over the years, with passionate results.

The sizzling campaign is about how the fire remains after seven decades, as illustrated by a series of septuagenarian models getting intimate in and around Burger King restaurants. Nope, there's nothing like a flame-grilled burger to keep the spark of romance alive.

Joseph Foley
Joseph Foley

Joe is a regular freelance journalist and editor at Creative Bloq.

