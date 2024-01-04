Get to grips with these 7 creative trends in 2024

The design predictions for 2024 are flying in. For one company, the year is going to be about divergence, with a host of seemingly contradictory styles gaining presence. And it's provided some tips on how to get on board.

The stock content marketplace Depositphotos is the latest to release a report on Creative Trends 2024, and it expects to see everything from minimalist text-only campaigns to familiar retro aesthetics, flamboyant mixed-media projects and futuristic concepts. Here are the highlights from its study, entitled "Unfolding Reality” (for more predictions, see our guide to 2024 graphic design trends).

Depositphotos says its report aims to provide a "helicopter view of trends" that will shape the creative world in the upcoming year. It based its forecasts on market insights, data on fast-growing keyword searches and input from in-house experts. Here are its creative trend predictions, and how it things creatives can use them.

01. Street style

(Image credit: Depositphotos)

The pandemic ended yonks ago, but Depositphotos has identified a renewed interest in street culture as a result of people feeling overwhelmed by the move to remote working. It thinks people want to get out of their houses and apartments to attend street festivals, buy local products and find a sense of community belonging with the IYKYK (“If you know, you know”) mentality.

To jump on the trend, it suggests integrating elements of urban aesthetics, such as graffiti lettering, solid fills, and bold-outlined cartoonish characters, featuring subculture representatives in DIY locations and using post-production effects that imitate VHS noise or the grainy printing typical of late 70s zines.

02. The importance of text

(Image credit: Depositphotos)

The report also highlights the importance of text, noting that even TikTok has introduced a text-only format. The recommendation is to use enlarged vintage letters and handwriting for key messages. To use contrasting typeface combinations such as a readable font paired with a pixel font) "to intrigue audiences".

03. Core wave

(Image credit: Depositphotos)

More waves? Tons of them. In 2023, we saw the explosion of Barbiecore around the Barbie movie release. The report suggests there's much more core around. Wes Anderson-core, Cottagecore, Animecore, Retrofuturism. It reckons jumping on such trends can help connect with younger audiences that identify with a chosen tribe. It suggests explore exploring different cores using the Aesthetics Wiki platform.

04. Timelessly wadded

(Image credit: Depositphotos)

The report highlights the massive popularity of the #oldmoney hashtag on TikTok in 2023 and searches for “quiet luxury" on Google. Challenging the fast fashion ethos, the trend looks to heritage and tradition. Recommendations include muted and earthy colors, toned-down logos and signs of aging on objects and traditional ornaments.

05. Personality over gender

(Image credit: Depositphotos)

With one in four TikTok users not indicating their gender, fashion brands are turning to unisex collections with a wide range of sizes, and the beauty industry is also introducing genderless products. Here, Deposit Photos recommends using photos of people of various genders in the same poses and outfits, all showing similar emotions be it vulnerability, tenderness or courage.

06. Metamodernism

(Image credit: Depositphotos)

Yes, yet another movement. Metamodernism involves experimenting with audience perception, reality switches and style blends. This can mean blending familiar everyday items into surreal environments or reimagining famous artworks. Collages, multi-layerin, and multi-dimensionality are the order of the day. Brands can stimulate rapid changes to the viewer's emotions through unexpected art combinations.

07. Life work balance

(Image credit: Depositphotos)

Cycling back to creative trend number one to an extent, the final prediction is that there will be continued debate about workplace, working time and work-life balance in 2024. It's suggested that design should focus on comfort and aesthetics in the work environment, pairing visuals depicting diverse yet human-centered workplaces with soft and warm palettes.

