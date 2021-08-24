These hyper-realistic accessories are terrifying

Have you ever wanted your accessories to look like human body parts? Yeah, neither have we. But that didn't stop one designer from creating a range of hyper-realistic accessories that look and feel like human flesh. From shot glasses that look like noses (fully equipped with hair) to severed fingers stamps, we can't quite look away from these grotesque designs.

Artist and musician, Doooo is the man behind these monstrosities. Doooo has made a number of different fleshy products including the mouth purse, the eye die and a human flesh disco ball. Made with silicone and resin, these products are proving to be a cult hit with the likes of pop sensation, Jason Derulo, showcasing his coin purse made to look like his own mouth. Despite their success online, we would rather add them to our top design fails list.

Jason Deru-NO (Image credit: Jason Derulo )

If you fancy taking the phrase 'put your money where you mouth is' too far then one of Doooo's coin purses will set you back $5k. But be careful when travelling, the artist has confessed that his products aren't easy to explain whilst being interrogated by the police or during airport luggage checks (understandably). If you'd rather not spend a fortune on one, then why not make your own? We have made a list of the best 3D printers to help you get started.

With over 150k followers on Instagram and 26k on Twitter, Doooo gets plenty of comments on his flesh-related posts, with a lot of mixed emotions. One user commented "this makes me wanna barf. But like in a good way" whereas another cut straight to the point with "I hate this so much."

A post shared by doooo (@doooo_cds) A photo posted by on

Bitch, wtf is this?! I’m calling the police. pic.twitter.com/lTXCF9sbgZJune 1, 2019 See more

We can't quite understand the appeal with these accessories but they'd be perfect for Halloween. If you're a fan of the hyper-realism look, then you will love Duane Hanson's airport statue.

