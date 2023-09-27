Black Friday comes early to Woot with up to 90% off Apple accessories

This year's Black Friday and Amazon's Big Deal Days events are just around the corner, but if you can't wait any longer for huge savings on branded tech accessories, then we have some great news for you. Woot is currently offering up to 90% off on select first-party Apple accessories, with a big sale blowout.
You can expect to find some epic deals on Apple Beats products, as well as power adapters and charging accessories for your MacBook Pro. How about a new Apple Watch band? This limited-time Woot sale has plenty on offer, but you'll want to be fast as a few items are already selling out.
Not much of an Apple user? Take a look at our picks of the best Apple Pencil alternatives and the best iPad alternatives for creatives. Be sure to keep tabs on our Apple Black Friday hub too for all of the best deals as we count down the days until November 24.
Top Deals
Woot Apple Accessories sale — Top Deals
Beats Powerbeats Pro Wireless Earbuds:
$249.95 now $129.95 at Woot
Save: $120 (48%)
This deal on the Beats Powerbeats Pro is
iPhone 11 Pro Max Leather Folio Case:
$129 now $9.99 at Woot
Save: $119 (92%)
We know that not everyone is sporting an iPhone 11 Pro Max these days, with the recent release of the iPhone 15 series – and that's probably why Woot has over $100 off this luxury Apple folio case for the 11th-generation smartphone.
Apple AirTag Leather Keyring (2 Pack): Was
$70 now $19.99 at Woot
Save: $50 (71%)
It's always a good idea to have a keyring or some time of strap to house your Apple Airtag, and this official leather one from Apple is available in two colours: Meyer Lemon, or Saddle Brown. Whether you purchase the two pack option or a singular keyring, you'll still make a big saving.
Apple MagSafe Duo charger: Was
$129.99 now $94.99 at Woot
Save: $35 (27%)
Even with a huge blowout sale, this Apple charger is still pretty pricey. But considering that it offers fast and portable wireless charging for two devices at once, it's not bad going.
Apple Watch Band Leather Link: Was
$99 now $52.99 at Woot
Save: $46 (46%)
No matter which size and colour you choose, you'll save 46% on these handcrafted Roux Granada leather Apple Watch straps made in France. There's Chalk, Baltic Blue, and California Poppy variants currently on offer in sizes 38/40/41mm and 42/44/45mm.
FAQS
What is Woot?
Woot was launched in 2004 as a wine-selling website, and became a subsidiary of its parent company, Amazon, after being purchased by the company in 2010. Woot is a trusted and reliable online retailer, offering some great deals and competitive prices, with daily sales and limited-time sales events (like this Apple one).
What are the best Apple accessories?
The best Apple accessories depend entirely on which Apple products you own, how often you plan to use them, your lifestyle, and your budget.
For example, the Apple Airtag is an extremely useful accessory if you have an iPhone and tend to go hiking; allowing you to find your device if it ever slipped out of a pocket and got lost. However, if you're someone who doesn't lose things that easily or does not leave the house very frequently then there's probably no need to own an Apple Airtag.
If you're an illustrator and own one of the best drawing tablets, then chances are you'll want either an Apple Pencil or one of the best iPad stylus to assist you with your creative projects.
Pretty much every Apple iPhone user will need a phone case, but as we've reported recently, Apple's own brand phone cases aren't really cutting it, so remember just because something is made by Apple doesn't make it premium quality.