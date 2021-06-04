Apple AirTags have just become less frightening

If you're using your AirTags for their intended purpose (namely to find your lost Apple items), you're in danger of being tracked in less appealing ways. With concerns over unsuspecting folk being secretly tracked via other people's AirTags attached to their property, Apple is taking action through a series of updates and even a dedicated Android app.

AirTags could have been tracking you for three whole days without you knowing (Image credit: Getty Images)

So, what's the problem? Well, AirTags have been set to 'ping' if they are away from their owner for three days and then begin to move. That three day delay means you could have someone else's AirTags attached to your property without knowing about it for 72 hours (until they make a noise). This means you could be tracked without your consent or knowledge – a gift for stalkers.

Apple has now released an update, which shortens that notification time to between eight and 24 hours – still a significant time but better than before. As well as that, Apple is working on an Android app, which will allow non-Android users to see if they have any AirTags along for the ride.

