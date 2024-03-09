There's a hidden retro game in your Instagram DMs

A new hidden game has slid into Instagram DMs and I'm already addicted. Remember Pong? Well, this is essentially that retro classic with a Gen Z twist, using emojis instead of a ball – revolutionary, I know. I've already lost a few more minutes to this game than I'd like to admit, so now I'm passing the joy to you.

While here at Creative Bloq, we're still mourning Y2K phone design, at least we can somewhat relieve our flip-phoned pasts with this silly little mini-game. If you've got a few minutes to spare and an aptitude for retro mobile games, you're definitely on to a winner (just be warned, it's very addictive).

I will not be accepting criticism for my high score. (Image credit: Instagram)

To play the game, all you need to do is send an emoji via Instagram DMs. Once you've sent it, tap your emoji of choice and it'll take you to the mini-game. For those unfamiliar with Pong (and other Pong-related titles), your task is to keep the ball up in the air with a sliding paddle on the bottom of the screen. Each hit will make the emoji move around faster, making the game equal parts addictive and frustrating.

The game works with any emoji but be careful when spamming your friend's DMs, since the recipient gets no context that you're engrossed in a heated gaming sesh. It might be best to let them know before the emoji spam unfolds. It's worth noting that some Instagram users have reported not having access to the game, but we're assuming that a wider rollout will be available soon.

I was today years old when I realized if you single tap on an emoji in Instagram DMs, it takes you to a new section and you play pong. The pong ball is based on the emoji you clicked. Is this why Instagram was down this morning? 😭

